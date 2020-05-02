Top gym owner explains why fitness centers should be opened under GCQ

IF Gold's Gym Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Mylene Dayrit was to be asked, the health sector, specifically gyms and fitness studios, should resume under the proposed general community quarantine.

Based on the initial guidelines that were drafted by the Interagency Task Force, gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities will remain closed.

Dayrit though believes proper exercise and diet help boost immunity against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As we prepare for a new normal, regular exercise should be included in a person’s regimen to boost his immunity further alongside proper nutrition, sufficient rest and hydration," said Dayrit, who has been in the health and wellness industry for more than three decades.

"Studies have shown that the severe cases of COVID-19 which led to mortality included those who are obese, smokers, or with existing lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, stroke, type-two diabetes and other diseases linked to smoking, alcohol and drug abuse."

All 26 clubs of the global fitness center have been closed since March 16. Gold's Gym has assured its members that their memberships will be extended according to the number of days it has been closed.

But if it is allowed to resume its operations, Dayrit is confident that gym-goers will practice all the protocols set by the government to avoid the spread of the disease. Moreover, she assures that the staff of each branch will be strict in implementing those guidelines to their patrons.

"Because of that, surely you will follow all the guidelines such as social distancing -- which is about leaving unused equipment in between users, wearing a mask and even surgical gloves or full finger exercise gloves."

Dayrit cited how the US Government made sure to put gyms under essential services that needed to resume.

Gold's Gym Philippines already has the guidelines and protocols being implemented by its US counterpart.

"In the United States the new epicenter of the pandemic with a third of the global cases, gyms are part of those that were opened first when the lockdown was lifted," said Dayrit.

"Also, we have to realize that exercise is a very good way to manage stress which leads to obesity and depression and it is definitely a great mood-lifter."

Of course, the "new normal" will result in new rules and regulations inside each Gold's Gym club. This includes the number of students inside each class, the hours of use of each patron inside the gym, among others.

Dayrit is confident that Filipino gym enthusiasts will adhere to it with no qualms.

"I have seen how Filipinos have been cooperating and following new norms in drugstores, groceries, and banks. I am confident gym-goers will follow the new norms of gyms while the pandemic rages on."