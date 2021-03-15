Here we go again: Gyms close temporarily as QC shutters fitness centers

A YEAR after lockdown was imposed on Metro Manila, gyms in the Quezon City area get a deep sense of deja vu as they implement a new order from the city government.

A “serious outbreak” of COVID-19 in one gym prompted QC City Hall to impose a closure of all gyms, spas, and internet cafes for two weeks, from March 15 to March 31. (In addition, a liquor ban has also been thrown up over the city.)

The gym in question was not named.

In response, gyms once again issued statements on their social media pages, informing patrons of their temporary closure.

It’s a familiar situation for many of these gyms, who had to endure months of closure after the initial quarantine announcement as they were not classified as essential businesses. They were only able to reopen — albeit with restrictions and health protocols — in September of last year.

Continue reading below ↓

Anytime Fitness has several gyms in the city, including branches in Visayas Avenue, Congressional Avenue, E. Rodriguez Avenue, Holy Spirit Drive, and more. It added that Anytime Fitness clubs in their other Manila locations would adjust their usual operation to reflect the blanket curfew currently in place over Manila.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This announcement comes a few days after the Philippine Star photographed an inspection of what appears to be an AF branch.

Continue reading below ↓

UFC Gym’s two branches in Galleria and UP Town Center will also be closed until March 31. Same with Kinetix Lab in UP Ayala Technohub.

Continue reading below ↓

FIST Gym along Timog Avenue took the unprecedented step of closing down indefinitely, with no word about reopening at the end of March.

Continue reading below ↓

These other gyms — Extreme Fitness Club in Holy Spirit Drive, Biofitness Gym in Project 3, and Fit City along E. Rodriguez — also released statements.

Continue reading below ↓