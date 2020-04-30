Got clippers? Here’s how to cut your hair solo

HOW’S your hair looking like in the time of COVID-19?

ECQ will be lifted on May 15, but barbers and salons will be enforcing strict health measures, so you may not be able to get a haircut right away. In any case, two months without some grooming probably means your hairdo might already be a mess.

Maybe you decided to take matters into your own hands by buying your own set of clippers. If so, Chloe “Zeal the Barber” Samontanes, a surfer, barber, and barista from La Union, has you covered with a video tutorial.

Samontanes is the founder of Cutback Barbers, an independent, appointment-only barber shop in the beachside town.

“It’s nothing fancy,” Samontanes said of his grooming tutorial. “It’s not the freshest cut you can get. But you will look nice, even when you’re staying at home.”

Here’s the vid.

Basically, for the sides of your hair, you’ll need to set guide lines, then taper down your clipper guards from there. So you’ll use your #4 guard up to a high line above your ears, then use #3 to a line just below that, then #2, and then finally, use #1 to clean your sideburns and the area round your ears.

For the back, the process is reverse. (Take note you’ll need two mirrors to see your hair at the back of your head.) Cut a neat line up to a certain point using #1, then use #2 to shave your hair to a certain point above that, then #3, then #4.

To recap: On your sides, shave down to #1, and on your back, shave up to #4.

Use your #1 guard to clean up stray hairs.

Good advice! You definitely can’t go wrong getting grooming tips from a guy with a mustache like this:

