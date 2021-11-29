Nike, Kanye West, biggest fashion brands mourn Virgil Abloh's passing

THE passing of creative soul Virgil Abloh shocked the fashion world on Monday morning (Philippine time). The biggest names in pop culture — from brands, musicians, actors and actresses — took to social media to express their love for the renowned designer.

Abloh was best known being the man behind Off-White, and the lead creative in luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

NIKE

Following his death, sports giant Nike issued a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

"We are heartbroken by the news of Virgil Abloh’s passing. Since 2016, Virgil has been a beloved member of the Nike, Jordan and Converse family. He was a creative force who shared a passion for challenging the status quo, pushing forward a new vision while inspiring multiple generations along the way. But more than a collaborator, colleague and prolific creative, Virgil was a husband, father, son, brother and friend. We are proud to call him family. We offer our condolences to the many who shared a connection. He will be greatly missed," it wrote.

Abloh brought Nike a big number of its most iconic releases in lines like Air Jordan, Air Max, Air Force, and Hyperdunks, among others. In 2017, they even did "The Ten" exhibit in New York City, where they celebrated their on-going partnership.

KANYE



Kanye West, creative designer behind Nike's biggest competitor, adidas, also paid homage to his close pal dedicating his Sunday Service website for Abloh.

A decade ago, Abloh worked closely with Ye as the creative director of his creative agency, DONDA.

GUCCI

Fashion house Gucci also expressed condolences on Twitter.

"We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career," it wrote.

ARMANI

Fellow creative designer, Giorgo Armani issued a short statement on social media, posting on Armani's platforms.

“It is with great sadness that I’ve learned of Virgil Abloh’s sudden passing. I followed his career with great interest, his new approach to fashion and communication, with a strong sense of inclusivity. My thoughts are with his young family.”

PHARELL WILLIAMS

Singer, songwriter, and designer Pharell Williams, also a big collaborator of adidas, aired his appreciation for Abloh on Twitter.

"My heart is broken, Virgil. you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine," he said.

VERSACE

Donatella Versace, fashion designer, took her grieving on Instagram.

"Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella," she said.

Abloh was 41 years old, and died due to cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive case of cancer. His disease wasn't publicly know until his passing on November 29, 2021.

