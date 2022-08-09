Foot Locker to arrive in the PH on December with biggest store in Southeast Asia

(SPOT.ph) If you're anything of a sneakerhead, then Foot Locker should ring a bell. The popular retailer has long-been any sneakerhead's go-to for a fresh pair, albeit online or during a trip abroad for us Pinoys.

Thankfully though, that won't be the case for much longer as Foot Locker is set to open up shop in the Philippines soon! And best part? It looks like it's going to be their biggest outpost in all of Southeast Asia.

Foot Locker to open first store in the Philippines

The brand is slated to open their doors at the Glorietta Mall in Makati City. Ayala Malls confirmed the news via their Facebook page on Monday, August 8, stating that "The LARGEST Foot Locker store in South East Asia will soon open #HereAtGlorietta!"

It is set to open in December of 2022, so you'll get the biggest sneaker brands, all under one roof right during the Christmas season. You can cop more than just sneaks at Foot Locker, too, as they carry apparel and accessories.

A press release confirms that Foot Locker is coming to our shores thanks to MAP Active Philippines, a subsidiary of the Indonesian lifestyle retailer PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk in partnership with Foot Lockers, Inc. This is the same company that brought FitFlop back to the Philippines during the last quarter of 2021.

"This new alignment allows us to bring the culture of youth active lifestyle and sneaker enthusiasts to Philippines to the highest standard," said V.P. Sharma, chief exec of the MAP Group.

"We are very delighted and honored that Foot Locker has entrusted MAPA to provide the best experience for its customers both offline and online."

The popular retailer has around 2,800 stores across 28 countries.

This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

