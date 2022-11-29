Sneaker Spotting

Foot Locker announces December 16 opening date for first PH store

by Lio Mangubat
Just now
PHOTO: Foot Locker/Instagram

RIGHT IN time for Christmas, shoe retailer Foot Locker has announced that it will open its first-ever Philippine outpost on December 16, Friday.

It will open in a still-to-be disclosed location inside Glorietta.

All throughout this month, the Instagram page of Foot Locker PH has confirmed that they're bringing in Vans, Puma, adidas, Converse, New Balance, and Nike.

    Who is bringing in Foot Locker PH?

    First announced in August 2022, Foot Locker Philippines will be operated by PT Map Active Adiperkasa Tbk, a subsidiary of Indonesia-based conglomerate PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI). Since 2020, MAPI has also owned a majority stake in Planet Sports Inc. Philippines.

    MAPI’s subsidiaries own the exclusive licensing agreement with New York’s Foot Locker Inc. for Southeast Asia. Foot Locker opened its first two stores in Indonesia last January 2022.

    In a statement released last August, V.P Sharma, the chief executive officer of the MAP Group, said that the opening of Foot Locker in Manila would “bring the culture of youth active lifestyle and sneaker enthusiasts [of the] Philippines to the highest standard.”

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
