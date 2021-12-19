Five-day free pass at top gym among perks in online delivery service promo

GET motivated to stay fit in the middle of holiday feasting with one of the perks in this online delivery service’s Christmas promo.

As a pandapro subscriber, you can avail of a five-day free pass at participating Anytime Fitness Branches nationwide on Day 8 of foodpanda’s 12 Days of Giveaways.

Count down to the most wonderful time of the year with these other exciting promos. Mark your calendars and enjoy dining and shopping with foodpanda, along with extra privileges that come with a pandapro membership:

After the first five days, let’s continue with Day 6:

Day 6: Jingle Sunday

foodpanda customers can enjoy a leisurely weekend meal with the JINGLESUNDAY voucher that offers P99 off on food orders (minimum order of P450) from multiple restaurants on December 19. For extra measure, pandapro subscribers may avail 40% off (capped at P149) on top restaurants like Yellow Cab, Chili's, Krispy Kreme, Dencio's, Goldilocks, Pizza Hut and more!

Day 7: Pickup treats

On the 7th day of giveaways, get 50% off on orders from top pick-up brands, with a maximum discount of P150, and min. order of P300. pandapro 12-month subscribers who signed up before December 1 also get the extra perk of a P100 off voucher sent to their wallets for food delivery/pickup orders on December 20.

Day 8: Healthy holidays

For its December 21 deal, all pandapro subscribers can start their fitness journey on the 8th day of giveaways, with a 5-Day Free Pass at participating Anytime Fitness Branches nationwide. Simply present the e-voucher code at the Anytime Fitness branch that is redeemable until December 2021 and start that workout for a fit and fab new year!

Christmas is all about giving and receiving gifts. For every order worth 500 pesos and above from Jackson’s Fried Chicken, Hooked & Cooked and Pasteria, you will be receiving a FREE mystery gift. Promo is valid from December 20, 2021 to January 1, 2022 only.

Day 9: Flash sale day

For the 9th day of giveaways, it’s time to get your Noche Buena goodies at a discount from Waltermart, with a flash sale of 25% off from 12 noon to 6 pm on December 22. pandapro subscribers also get exclusive perks of 20% off on their shops purchases from Nowhits Store, Candy Corner, King’s Quality Foods, ODD Store, and Three Guys Deli for the day.

Day 10: Pahabol purchases

Pandamart will be offering deals up to 50% off on Del Monte Fruit Cocktail, angus ribeye steak, Emperador Light and many more! Cross off more items on your Christmas list with the pandapro exclusive perk that gives 10% off on purchases from pandamart on December 23. Make sure you have all you need for your festive holiday celebrations, by making your pahabol purchases on time.

Day 11: Feast with fam

Add to your Noche Buena repertoire on December 24 by using the PANDAEVE voucher for P150 off, min. order P599. pandapros can avail of an extra 40% off (capped at P149) delivery deals from top food brands like Yellow Cab, Chili's, Krispy Kreme, Dencio's, Goldilocks, Pizza Hut and more. Make your feast a treat for the senses with dishes from your favorite restaurants!

Day 12: Bring the holidays home

On the 12th day of foodpanda giveaways, get 50% off on pick-up orders through the app with a minimum spend of P300. Discount cap is at P150 for regular users and P200 for pandapros. Share the joy and bring your food cravings from your favorite restaurants home to your loved ones.

Together with these top deals from restaurants and shops, foodpanda Managing Director Daniel Marogy extends his holiday wishes. “We want to wish all our customers a Merry Christmas by offering them deals that make their foodpanda orders more exciting. May our 12 days of giveaways help spread that holiday cheer that Filipinos are known for. Maligayang Pasko sa inyo!”

Make your holidays merry and bright with these unbeatable deals from foodpanda and perks that are exclusive to pandapro subscribers. Learn more about the promos through foodpanda Facebook and foodpanda Instagram.

