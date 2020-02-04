Fitting tributes to Kobe are among the week’s best NBA pregame outfits

The past week has been rough on the league. Basketball lost one of its greats in Kobe Bryant, whose tragic death still lingers like a gray cloud over all who knew him.

For many of today’s NBA players, celebrating the better side of Bryant’s complicated legacy has meant paying tribute in the tunnel, using clothes as a channel for both grief and homage. To honor him, players have been stepping up to games wearing Bryant’s jerseys and his sneakers.

Among these sartorial tributes were some of the past week’s best pregame outfits:

FIRE:

Kevin Love, before Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Kevin Love clearly knows how to dress for style and for purpose. Black is a color that grieves, but because he threw Bryant’s number 8 jersey on it, the purple stood out, proud and triumphant. Also, meaningfully, Love wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 ‘Fade to Black’ from the pack that commemorated Bryant’s retirement.

LeBron James, before Lakers vs. Trailblazers

Before James paid tribute to Bryant at the pregame ceremony, he came through wearing a very rare pair of Nike Zoom Kobe 4s with a great printed shirt for a solid earth-tone outfit.

Shai Alexander, before Thunder vs. Mavericks

Shai Alexander is usually overdoing it, especially when he steps out in pants riddled with drawstrings. But this week, he managed a more tasteful yet still over-the-top outfit. The shirt from Christos New York has a nice, interesting texture, but because it’s a simple black-and-white plaid, it isn’t too loud. Alexander’s got the pants for that.

Kelly Oubre Jr., before Suns vs. Nets

Well if this ain’t a week of comebacks. Kelly Oubre Jr., whose eccentric pa-rockstar outfits have always been a little too left of center, finally pulls a fit off in New York. By keeping it simple and sticking to a color motif, the trippy sunglasses and the ostentatious neck jewelry actually work.

Carmelo Anthony, before Trailblazers vs. Rockets

Elsewhere on this list, you’ll find Melo looking like a human waffle. But here’s a fluke: the old man put on an excellent Loewe jacket and paired it with a matching knit cap and Off-White Nike Waffle Racers. It’s the best he’s dressed since his return.

FAIL:

James Harden, before Rockets vs. Trailblazers

This is a “trench poncho,” and it’s a disaster, even on one of the league’s greatest players today. We know Harden likes to stunt, but this is one’s off the mark by a mile.

Russell Westbrook, before Rockets vs. Mavericks

Contrary to his beanie, art this is not. If an edgy, hot-and-happening streetwear label tries to sell you what is basically a mechanic’s jumper, think twice. He could have made up for it with good shoes, but alas, Brodie chose the JW Anderson Chucks — a true brick of a collab.

Carmelo Anthony, before Trailblazers vs. Jazz

Like we said, human waffle. Plus, Melo looks absolutely dejected here, and that’s never a good look.

Jerome Robinson, before Clippers vs. Heat

The thing about ugly T-shirts is that the only way to wear them is with irony. They’re cool because they’re ugly and you know it — so you wear them with a flourish. Wear them baggy. Wear them loud. Wear them cause you don’t give a s--t. Here, Jerome Robinson wears an ugly T-shirt as if it were a normal T-shirt: it fits right, and paired with slim black jeans and Air Jordan 1s. Now you’ve got nothing to focus on except Taz.

Garrett Temple, Nets vs. Suns

Red suits are almost never a good idea. But with that glossy, early-2000s fabric, those prom shoes, and that tie that’s about five meters too short, a red suit is a downright travesty. Here, Garrett Temple looks like a groomsman at the kind of wedding where the entourage prepares a dance number. Steer clear of this look and others like it.

Bonus Fit

Kobe Bryant

This may very well be Kobe Bryant’s most iconic fit pic, and easily one of the most stylish photos in the history of the NBA. May his legacy continue to guide and inspire.