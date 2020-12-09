Merry KICKmas! ONE championship releases MMA-themed holiday merch

"SILENT night, rolling night." "Merry Kickmas." "Every day is Boxing Day."

These are just some of the clever holiday messages you'll find in the newest merchandise launch of ONE Championship. that is made available in the Philippines.

Mixed martial arts fans with a sense of humor can now wear their passion upfront with the Christmas collection. The first drop includes these 100-percent cotton Christmas sweaters in three different holiday-themed colors.

Start browsing in their online shop here.

Boxing Day Sweater. P1,990





Silent Night Sweater. P1,990





Merry Kickmas Sweater. P1,990





Also part of the collection is a sticker pack and figurines of iconic characters like Santa Claus, a reindeer, and a snowman, all looking ready to enter the ring.

Stickers and Ornaments. P990

"[This is] ONE shop's first-ever Christmas collection. [It] intends to bring festive cheer to our fans," Debbie Soon, head of consumer products, shared with SPIN Life.

A Christmas collection may not be the first thing you'd expect from the promotion. But ONE aims to give back and greet their supporters a warm holidays after they were able to get back in operation with last October's "Inside the Matrix" event.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish our fans a blessed and Merry Christmas in a particularly challenging year," she added.

Giveaways and freebies are also ongoing in their website until the Christmas day.

