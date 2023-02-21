Hip Finn Cotton sneakers brand takes big step with first mall store

A FILIPINO sneakers brand that achieved phenomenal success during the pandemic is transitioning to the mainstream market.

Finn Cotton, a hip start-up brand that gained quite a following in the lifestyle and sports wear market at a time when businesses were bleeding at the height of the pandemic, is getting ready to open its first physical store next month.

The March 25 opening of its maiden Ayala Malls Manila Bay store marks a major step for Finn Cotton, which just two years ago started as one of the best shoe restorers and customizers in the country before launching its own sneakers brand.

"We have been making our presence known online for two-and-a-half years now, and the Finn Cotton family has slowly been growing over the years amounting to more and more requesting for a physical branch, and which makes us ecstatic to launch this branch so we can serve our customers in person," said brand founder Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Ayala Manila Bay outlet is just the first of five physical stores that Finn Cotton plans to open during the year. Paul bared a branch at SM North Edsa in Quezon City is scheduled for a June opening.

Finn Cotton's unique sneaker designs that became a hit on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and the brand's own website will be sold in the store, including the best sellers such as Graffiti 8.0 and Triton 3.0 which were worn by Cong TV , Bearwin Meily, Albert Nicolas, Eric “Eruption” Tai, and other personalities.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

All-time favorites Seraphim, Marble 1.5, and Alpha x Marble will also be part of the store line-up as well as returning designs such as The Life 1.0 Sneakers, makabayan and Reign, said the brand's reticent owner.

"Finn Cotton aims to uplift the Filipino to be the best they can be and showcase their hard work and talent on a global scale," said Paul.

Prices range from 2999 to 3999 with monthly sale promos on selected items that will be tagged orange.