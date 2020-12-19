Take a look at 'Kaiju,' Kai Sotto's apparel brand

WE know him as the 7-foot-2 center who signed with NBA G-League Ignite with hopes of being the first homegrown, full-blooded Filipino to have a shot at the world's most prestigious basketball league.

Now, add "apparel mogul" to Kai Sotto's ever-expanding resume.

The Ateneo de Manila High School graduate launched his first apparel line, Kaiju, on Saturday morning (Manila time). Check out the site here, as well as this announcement post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Zachary Sotto (Official) (@kzsotto)

"I’m super excited to announce the release of my apparel brand Kaiju. For the holidays we are releasing three t-shirts available now to get to you before the end of the year and to start the new year," he said in an Instagram post. "These are very important to me and are a reflection of my values, my family, and my journey to the NBA."

The shirts retail for $30, or around P1,440. They carry typographic details that reflect Sotto's hoops journey. One, for example, says, "Kaiju Basketball Worldwide. Pambato ng Pilipinas." Another says, "Journey to a foreign land carrying the pride of the people."

Sticker merch is also available for less than a hundred pesos.

"Kaiju", of course, is a play on his name, and refers to giant monsters in popular Japanese (and Japanese-inspired) movies.

Just last Tuesday, he announced the opening of "Kaiju Academy" in Hamilton, Ohio for 2021 as a way of "leave a legacy both on and off the court to both young men and young women around the world who want to better themselves and reach their athletic dreams."

Also this week, Sotto announced his intention to join Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the Fiba qualifiers at Clark.

