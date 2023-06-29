Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 official merchandise now available online

THE official Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise is now available to the public ahead of the country’s hosting of the event.

Where to buy Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 official merchandise

The merchandise can now be found at www.store-philippines.worldcup.basketball and it features designs that represent the host countries Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Some of the merchandise includes apparel, headwear, fan items, souvenirs, accessories, stationery, and bags.

“We wanted to make this event special by creating a collection of merchandise that suits everyone,” said Jude Turcuato, Head of Sports of PLDT/Smart. “All of the designs were intricately created to celebrate national pride and the passion of the fans while maintaining high quality that will stand the test of time."

The official merchandise will also be available in pop-up and flagship stores nationwide before the World Cup which starts on August 25.

During the event proper, fan shops can be found in all the Fiba Basketball World Cup venues including the Philippine Arena, Smart-Araneta Coliseum, and Mall of Asia Arena.

“After a year of extensive work, we are thrilled to launch the World Cup 2023 online store in the Philippines,” said David Crocker, executive director of the Fiba Basketball World Cup. “During the draw, the fans' passion was incredible, and we can already sense their immense enthusiasm for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

“We are confident that we can meet the demand for official licensed products and merchandise, further fueling the excitement among basketball fans here in the Philippines,” Crocker said.