Face masks the Gin Kings are wearing in the bubble are just P350

CURIOUS about the face masks that are being worn inside the PBA Bubble?

For Ginebra San Miguel, at least, World Balance is taking care of all their face mask needs, providing players, coaches, and staff with customized versions of their black nanosilver face masks.

As we previously wrote, the World Balance face masks went up on sale in early September.

They are treated with antibacterial nanosilver, and have a three-layer construction for extra filtration properties.

They come in black, white, and pink. (Will we get to see some of the pink ones inside the bubble?)

Just last week, the Filipino apparel brand also released NXT Gear, a line of outdoor outerwear that also comes with a face mask.

The protective jacket retails for P1,899, a packable protective jacket goes for P1,499, and a short-sleeved NXT Gear hoodie can be yours for P899.

World Balance has been providing the kit and apparel for the Gin Kings since 2015. In 2019, it also signed a licensing agreement with the PBA to sell official jersey replicas from all teams to the public.

