Athlete-ready Under Armour Sportsmask hitting stores this long weekend

THREE months after it first launched online, the Under Armour Sportsmask is now be available off the shelves at select Under Armour brand houses.

AthletesPro, the official distributor of UA in the country, announced that Under Armour stores in Bonifacio High Street, Mall of Asia, Trinoma, Megamall, Greenbelt 3, and Robinsons Magnolia are now stocking the face cover.

The Sportsmask will also arrive in Under Armour Ayala Cebu “soon,” said the company.

The mask, which comes in four sizes, will have a retail price of P1,395 per piece.

The Sportsmask, first released in the United States in June 12, dropped in the Philippine online store on September 1. Engineered for athletes, it boasts a triple layer construction for a durable, breathable, antimicrobial fit. The Sportsmask's sculpted form means that there's breathing space between your nose and the fabric, so you won't be sucking your mask in as you work out.

You can also order the Sportsmask via Under Armour’s official Viber community.

