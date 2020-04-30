Eminem is cleaning out his sneaker closet for COVID-19 relief

Add living hip-hop legend Marshall Mathers to the list of prominent personalities going the extra (8) mile in the battle against coronavirus.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared on Instagram that he recently partnered with Detroit-based sneaker buy-and-sell website StockX to put a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro "Eminem x Carhartt" (size 10.5) up for auction.

These shoes are a rare collab between Eminem and the storied American apparel company.

To sweeten the deal, he also included a vintage Undercrwn Detroit Slim Tee (XL).

Proceeds of the sale will go to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

How rare is the pair, you might ask. According to reports, only a handful of the black-metallic silver Jordan 4 were initially made available in 2015 via an eBay charity auction for The Marshall Mathers Foundation. The exclusive sneaker would go on to fetch big money — somewhere around 10 to 20 thousand dollars among resellers; a relatively steeper price range than Eminem's current offer.

Interested parties can join the charity raffle here for $10 per entry.