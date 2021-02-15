Embiid One ‘Origin’ PH price revealed: It’s P6,995, with an early March release

THE SIGNATURE shoes of the Sixers’ big man is finally getting a Philippine drop.

Brand representatives from Under Armour told SPIN Life that the Embiid One ‘Origin’ will retail for P6,995, and is targeted for release by the first week of March.

Earlier today, a Viber message sent to followers of the Under Armour official chat told fans: “Powerful Enough for a Big Man, Light Enough for a Guard. Quick Enough to Run the Court. Get the #EmbiidOne ‘Origin’ at Under Armour SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and Bonifacio High Street. #UnderArmourPH"

The Embiid One ‘Origin’ was first released late last year in the United States. These mids feature grippy traction on its sole treads, plus a breathable upper for more comfort. Design-wise, its most distinguishing feature — at least for the Origin colorway — are the lava gradient TPU wings to lock in your foot.

Under Armour’s other signature performance sneaker, the Curry Flow 8, came out last December 12. It retails for P7,995.