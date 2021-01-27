Donovan Mitchell wears custom Adidas D.O.N.s to honor Kobe and Gianna

DONOVAN Mitchell may be signed on to adidas, but he still found a way to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant via his sneakers.

He stepped on court today (Tuesday night, US time) with D.O.N. Issue 2s decked with a custom paint job. On the lateral panel of the left shoe, the number “24” is emblazoned in yellow across the signature sneaker’s trademark sunburst. On the right? Gianna Bryant’s “2” in black.

In addition, the all-white colorway of these D.O.N.s is speckled with purple and gold paint.

Continue reading below ↓

Tagged in the Nice Kicks’ Twitter post about the shoe is Adrian’s Customs. According to its Instagram account, Adrian’s was also responsible for Kobe-themed custom Harden Vol. 4s (complete with snakeskin pattern, purple and gold colors, and “RIP Bean” decal) that the Beard commissioned for Kobe Week last year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

Bryant himself started out as an adidas athlete, releasing the KB8 — his first signature shoe — back in 1997 with the Three Stripes. He later moved to Nike in 2003. Up to the present, the Swoosh has been re-releasing many of Kobe’s signature shoes as much-anticipated Protros.

While he paid tribute to Kobe today, Donovan Mitchell may not be too fond of one of Kobe’s former teammates at the moment. During a game last week, Shaquille O’Neal opined that Spida didn’t have what it takes to be a superstar, which led to a very awkward post-game interview between the two.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Utah lawmakers, presumably “jazzed” about their home team’s spectacular NBA run thus far, backed up Mitchell and took potshots at Shaq today.