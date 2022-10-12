New Shoe Alert: DON Issue 4 out now in the PH for P6,000

SAY HELLO to Donovan Mitchell’s latest.

As Mitchell prepares to suit up for his new team Cleveland, adidas has released the D.O.N. Issue #4 in the Philippines (shop now in adidas' online store). The curves and sunbursts of the past two D.O.N.s have now been streamlined into a sleeker, two-toned basketball sneaker, with edgy detailing across its Lightlock upper. For cushioning, the D.O.N. Issue #4 has a Lightstrike Strobel on the midsole.

Mitchell's distinctive spider logo appears on the tongue, with his own name printed across the inner part of the heel.

Check out the pics of the introductory colorway, the red-and-black “Future of Fast.”

Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4 “Future of Fast”, P6,000





In an interview with Complex, Mitchell said that this was the lightest D.O.N. yet. “[T]hat was one of the biggest changes, with the intent of being fast, being quick, being explosive, obviously tailored to my game,” he said.

