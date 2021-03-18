DOH recognizes ‘clamor’ for sports during pandemic, but stresses accountability

DESPITE the ongoing ban on unsanctioned sporting events, we’ve all seen those viral videos of neighborhood pickup games that suddenly turn into fun runs the moment authorities approach.

Even the Department of Health recognizes how much Filipinos want to play sports.

“Recently, there was a recognition that [sports] is something that many are clamoring for,” said Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho, a spokesperson and director for the DOH who was interviewed by various Summit Media editors.

Last year, the agency worked closely with both the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games of Amusement Boards to formulate guidelines and policies. The result? A bubble setup, which we saw deployed most visibly with the PBA in Clark, but also rolled out for Chooks 3x3 in Calamba, the PSL Beach Volleyball Cup in Subic, and right now, the ongoing MPBL finals.

These sports leagues had to go through the necessary process of applying for permits from the IATF.

Ho admitted that not all leagues, much as they'd want to restart, can pull off a bubble.

“Admittedly, [these leagues] have the resources to say, okay, 'Kami ang magba-budget ng magpapa-swab. Kung may mangyari, okay lang, stop natin.' Which the smaller leagues now or the informal leagues don't actually have,” she explained.

What the DOH wants to avoid is for a sports event to become a superspreader event.

“Kailangan mo ng accountable officer. So when you say, magpa-pilot kami ng bubble, someone has to be accountable,” she continued.

Ho said that the agreement was that both the local government unit and the organizers would need to be accountable for whatever sports bubble is in place. (Mass gatherings are, of course, still prohibited under pandemic restrictions.)

“Sa atin naman, at the end of the day, pwede naman magbukas, pero sino yung mananagot kung biglang maghawa-hawa yung mga tao?” Ho asked rhetorically.

SPIN Life also asked Ho about the status of gyms, and why these were one of the last businesses to be allowed to operate when pandemic restrictions eased.

“When we started the pandemic, they were considered non-essential services. Even museums. More recently, the challenge has been around ventilation. Overall, for all the settings that you mentioned, yun yung two main challenges,” she said.