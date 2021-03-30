Vaccines, double masks: DOH answers new pandemic questions in this video

IS DOUBLE masking effective? Which vaccines are the best?

Summit Media recently got a chance to ask these questions to the Department of Health via a roundtable interview with Dr. Beverly Ho, a director at the government agency. Ho fielded the Qs in an informative interview, which you can watch in video form below:

The interview was conducted two weeks ago, before ECQ was returned to Metro Manil and surrounding provinces. Since the roundtable forum, daily case tallies have breached more than 10,000 cases (as of yesterday, March 29). Stay safe, everyone!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos