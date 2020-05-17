Decathlon to fully reopen starting May 18

FITNESS nuts, take note: By Monday, all three massive branches of Decathlon Philippines will finally be open to the public.

Both their Masinag branch and their Tiendesitas branch reopened on May 16, the first day of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). Their Alabang branch, however, will only reopen on May 18, Monday.

As in many business establishments, expect a whole host of safety procedures inside the stores. According to the safety guidelines published in their website, they will be strictly enforcing a cap on the number of people who can be inside the store — around 15 square meters per person. For reference, the Alabang branch is 4,000 square meters, so that’s around 267 people max, give or take.

Alcohol will also be provided in strategic locations around each branch. Temperature checks will be done at the entrance, where you’ll also need to sanitize your hands.

Face masks, of course, are required.

This weekend, Toby’s Sports also announced that they are planning to unveil a “game plan” for the reopening of their stores.

Chris Sports has also implemented a phased reopening of their branches. On Monday, their stores in Kamuning and Ayala Harbor Point Subic will reopen, followed the next day by a whole host of branches inside SM malls across the country.

