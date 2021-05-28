FIRST LOOK: Decathlon's Lakers, Clippers, Nets-themed athletic gear for less than P1K

ANNOUNCED earlier this year, the Decathlon x NBA partnership is officially live in Philippine Decathlon stores.

Under the label of Decathlon’s sub-brand Tarmak, the new line offers base layers (a.k.a., sporty underwear) for both tops and bottoms, as well as elbow guards and lower limb support.

Take a look at what’s available right now. (Editors' Note: Please follow all health protocols, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks and shields when going out shopping.)

3/4 Base Layers (Lakers, Nets), P900

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jersey Base Layers (Lakers, Clippers, Nets), P600

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Elbow Guards (Lakers, Clippers, Nets), P430

Continue reading below ↓

NBA Calf Compression, P550

Continue reading below ↓

NBA Knee Support, P1,000

The selection is limited at the moment, but Decathlon PH assures SPIN Life that they are working on bringing more merch and more teams in the coming months.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Since the creation of TARMAK four years ago, it has been our dream to collaborate with the NBA, the greatest basketball league in the world,” TARMAK global head Damien Dezitter said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

He added: “We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it’s natural to work together to make this possible.”

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.