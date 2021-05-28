FIRST LOOK: Decathlon's Lakers, Clippers, Nets-themed athletic gear for less than P1K

ANNOUNCED earlier this year, the Decathlon x NBA partnership is officially live in Philippine Decathlon stores.
Under the label of Decathlon’s sub-brand Tarmak, the new line offers base layers (a.k.a., sporty underwear) for both tops and bottoms, as well as elbow guards and lower limb support.
Take a look at what’s available right now. (Editors' Note: Please follow all health protocols, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks and shields when going out shopping.)
3/4 Base Layers (Lakers, Nets), P900
Jersey Base Layers (Lakers, Clippers, Nets), P600
Elbow Guards (Lakers, Clippers, Nets), P430
NBA Calf Compression, P550
NBA Knee Support, P1,000
The selection is limited at the moment, but Decathlon PH assures SPIN Life that they are working on bringing more merch and more teams in the coming months.
“Since the creation of TARMAK four years ago, it has been our dream to collaborate with the NBA, the greatest basketball league in the world,” TARMAK global head Damien Dezitter said in a statement.
He added: “We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it’s natural to work together to make this possible.”
