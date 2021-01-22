Decathlon partners with NBA to make official merch

GIANT sporting goods retailer — literally; their store in Alabang is 4,000 square meters — Decathlon is partnering with the NBA to make team- and league-branded accessories, footwear, and base layers (a.k.a. workout or athletic underwear).

The merch will be sold under Decathlon’s basketball brand Tarmak.

The multi-year partnership between the global retailer and the basketball league was announced today. “Since the creation of Tarmak four years ago, it has been our dream to collaborate with the NBA, the greatest basketball league in the world,” said Tarmak Leader Damien Dezitter in a statement. “We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it’s natural to work together to make this possible.”

The merch will be sold across 1,200 Decathlon stores worldwide and online at Decathlon.com.

Products will be available for preorder on March 2021, with an April 2021 launch in stores. We’ll have an update on a hard PH launch date — as well as pics of the apparel — when it becomes available.

