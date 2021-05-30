For 'Animal Crossing' apparel launch, DataBlitz collabs with Uniqlo

SHOP for t-shirts, play a little Animal Crossing.

DataBlitz makes it possible, thanks to a tie-up with Uniqlo. The popular Japan-based fast fashion retailer recently launched a line of Animal Crossing: New Horizons shirts, and in a surprise tie-up, the video game retailer is setting up a kiosk for fans to play the game in store.

“Discover the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons UT Collection and enjoy a free-to-play Nintendo Switch experience in store until June 24, 2021!” Uniqlo Philippines said in a Facebook post.

The accompanying photos show what appears to be a gray Nintendo Switch Lite running the game amidst a display of the Animal Crossing shirt line. The photos were taken in the store’s flagship branch in Glorietta. We have messaged representatives of Uniqlo to check if this playable kiosk is available in any other branch.

The collection features a diverse array of designs in adults’ and kids’ sizes. There’s even a tote bag, though some comments on Uniqlo PH's May 28 reveal post indicate that it’s already sold out. Check out some of the men’s designs (and a towel!) below. They retail for P790.





