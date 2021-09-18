Reebok, Adidas unite in a Shaqnosis tribute for the Dame 7

THE SHAQNOSIS was one of the signature kicks of the nineties, its mesmerizing black-and-white circles creating an all-time hardcourt classic ever since it dropped in 1996.

While Reebok came out with its own retro rerelease in late 2019, it’s also collaborated with adidas for this Dame x Shaq collab, uniting the Shaqnosis’ unique colorway with the Dame 7’s platform. (It might be the final collaboration between the two; though adidas had acquired Reebok in 2005 for around $4 billion, the sportswear giant is set to sell the company to Authentic Brands for $2.5 billion.)

Instead of concentric circles radiating outward from the midsole, you get gently curving stripes that run across the surface of the Dame 7.

Adidas Dame 7 'Damenosis', P6,000

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The technical deets of the Dame 7 are all present and accounted for with this “Damenosis” tribute, including the leather toe guard, Lightstrike foam, grippy outsole, and mesh upper. To seal the deal on the collab, both Reebok and adidas logos can be found near the heel of the shoe.

The shoe is out now in select adidas stores and its ecommerce site for P6,000.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reebok, of course, also has its own Dame 7-branded take on the Shaqnosis, which you can see below:

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.