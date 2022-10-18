Lillard launches affordable line of basketball sneakers, the Dame Certified

ADIDAS has just launched an affordable line of basketball shoes for the Dame line. And Damian Lillard is putting his money where his mouth is, and will be wearing them on court.

“It’s always been my goal to keep my shoes reasonably priced,” said the Trail Blazers point guard on Instagram. “To stay in line with those values, I’m launching my #DameCertified line with adidas.”

The DameCertified — which is now available in the United States — is priced at just $95 (around P5,600), compared to the Dame 8, which launched last December 2021 for $120 (around P7,060). In the Philippines, the Dame 8 was priced at P6,000.

Expect to see the DameCertified when the NBA season kicks off this week. “The Certified is a $95 signature shoe that I’ll be wearing on court this year in addition to the #Dame8,” added Lillard.

We have asked local representatives of adidas for any confirmation on the Philippine price and release for the Dame Certified. We will update the story once we get a reply.

For now, here are the three initial colorways of the Dame Certified.

Dame Certified, PH price TBA

There’s been no official news yet on the Dame 9. But the Dame family has expanded beyond its marquee silhouette before, with the Dame EXPTLY, or Extended Play — a more lifestyle-inspired take on the Dame 7s.

