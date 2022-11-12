Go with the Flow? Curry Flow 10 now out for P9,195

A MONTH after its global release, the latest edition of Steph Curry’s signature sneakers has finally made it to our shores.

The Curry Flow 10 (sportscentral.ph, underarmour.com.ph) is now available for P9,195. It maintains the same overall look and feel of the Curry Brand era of the silhouette — including the grippy, lightweight, rubber-less “Flow” sole that’s been these kicks’ calling card since the 8s.

Curry Flow 10 'Iron Sharpens Iron', P9,195





The UA Warp 2.0 tech on the upper, however, makes for an enhanced on-court feel. Tapes of varying widths are strung across the upper, which help lock in your feet as you cut through the court. The half-bootie construction also provides a more comfy fit.

Another key detail is a midfoot shank that provides support and stability, which you can peek through the x-shaped cutout on the sole. The ‘x’, of course, stands for 10 — as in, tenth signature shoe.

The only colorway out now is the red and black ‘Iron Sharpens Iron.’

The Curry Flow 10’s 9,195 price tag is a slight increase in price from the Curry 9s, which dropped last January for P8,595.