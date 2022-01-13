Curry 9 now up for P8,595 — but you won’t be able to buy it in Under Armour stores

THE LATEST signature shoe of the hot-shooting Steph Curry is all set to drop in the Philippines, just as the Under Armour brand is changing it up its local management.

This results in the curious situation where you won’t be able to buy the Curry 9 in Under Armour stores. Instead, you can only buy the sneakers exclusively online in Sports Central’s online store.

The official Viber group of Under Armour confirmed to all fans on Tuesday, January 11, that Under Armour operations in the Philippines will now be handled by a firm called Sports Armour Inc.

“Exciting things are on the way,” added the brand representative.

Shortly after, preorders opened for two Sesame Street-inspired colorways of Steph Curry’s signature shoe. The black upper of the ‘Count It’ colorway is inspired by the jolly vampire muppet Count Von Count, while the vibrant yellow-and-pink of the ‘Play Big’ is taken from Big Bird.

Curry 9 'Count It', P8,595





Curry 9 'Play Big', P8,595

“Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message,” said the three-time NBA champ in a statement. “It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.”

In addition, the light blue ‘Rise and Grind’ colorway is also available in the Sports Central site.

Curry 9 'Rise and Grind', P8,595





The same brand representative also messaged yesterday night to say that the Curry 9 will be "[e]xclusively sold online via https://sportscentral.ph/ and will not be available in the UA Stores."

According to notices posted on the site, preorders are now open for the Curry 9. Adult sizes will retail for P8,595, while kids’ sizes will go for P6,395. It will be released on January 14.

As with the Curry 8, the Curry 9 rocks the rubberless UA Flow sole technology, which ditches a rubber outsole entirely for a proprietary ground-contact foam that promises a lightweight, grippy experience.

We have reached out to Under Armour representatives for additional comment regarding Sports Armour Inc.

