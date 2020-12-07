Crispa the T-shirt brand, not the iconic PBA team, is making a comeback

CRISPA is making a grand comeback in the T-shirt business, according to teasers floated on social media posts the past few days.

The brand recently created a Facebook page to announce a return to the apparel industry where it was one of the most popular brands in the seventies and eighties, thanks in part to its popular PBA team.

An official launch is set in the next few days.

“You and your family’s favorite T-shirt brand is now back with a limited edition release. Stay tuned for more!” Crispa wrote on its Facebook account on Monday.

It also posted an art card that stated “Excellence comes back” on Sunday.

As expected, the Facebook account on Monday also posted a few photos of the fabled Crispa Redmanizers basketball squad that was put up by the Floro family, mainly Don Pablo and his son Danny.

While the brand is making a comeback in the T-shirt business that according to sources is being overseen by third- and fourth-generation members of the Floro family, there is no mention of a possible return to the basketball court.

Crispa became a household name in the sport with their championships in the Micaa and the PBA where it was one of the founding teams in 1975.

The Redmanizers captured a then-record 13 titles in the pro league that was accomplished thanks to a long list of players that eventually became legends in Philippine basketball.

The feat of the Redmanizers in the PBA also includes two grand slams that was accomplished in 1976 and 1983 under coaches Baby Dalupan and Tommy Manotoc, respectively.

Crispa also had a storied rivalry with Toyota during its PBA days that still resonates to this day, decades after the Redmanizers disbanded its pro team in 1984.

Following the disbandment, Crispa made a brief return to basketball via the Philippine Basketball League during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Will we also see a return of the brand in Philippine basketball? Only time will tell.