Crispa makes relaunch official, releases limited-edition shirt

CRISPA has officially made its comeback on Tuesday, with the release of its limited-edition T-shirt.

The brand announced its return on its Facebook account, with Crispa releasing a green shirt with a logo embroiled in the front and in the back.

The shirts are available online at crispa.ph with an introductory price of P399 for one week.

Continue reading below ↓

Founded in 1948 by Pablo Floro, Crispa formally returned to the T-shirt business after it became a household name during the 1970s and the 1980s in large part due to its basketball team in the Micaa and in the PBA.

Crispa’s basketball team was a successful one, recording a then-record 13 championships in the PBA under the stewardship of Pablo and Danny Floro.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Redmanizers also won two grand slams and had a storied rivalry with Toyota before it disbanded in 1984.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Not surprisingly, the Redmanizers’ success in basketball is prominently featured in its official website, emphasizing that Crispa is ‘A Brand of Excellence.’

A statement in the website read: “Winning 13 championships in 9 years, their legacy remains cemented as one of the greatest--if not the greatest team of all time. They embodied what CRISPA stands for. That we should know we can be great; and that in everything we do, we do it with excellence.”