Jackson Corpuz sports natural hair color for a change. He explains

IT was unusual seeing Jackson Corpuz sporting his natural hair color for a change when he made his debut for Magnolia in the season-opener of the PBA Philippine Cup two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old forward admitted doing it on purpose.

“New team, new life,” he said with a smile.

For a player known to sport different hair colors every game, it was a surprising to see Corpuz in his normal black hair during his first game with the Hotshots, a 94-78 loss to defending champion San Miguel Beer.

Sans the colorful hair, Jackson was still all-business, tallying 16 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double effort similar to what he usually does while still with Columbian Dyip.

While it was a fairly good game for Jackson, he admitted still feeling his way with the Hotshots’ scheme of things, especially having assumed a role different from the one he had with the Dyip.

“Oo sa ngayon (nag-aadjust pa). Tinatantiya ko pa kung 'yun na talaga yung role ko (off the bench),” said Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the Dyip for big man Aldrech Ramos during the offseason.

“Kasi sa kabila (Columbian), naging isa ako sa mga main man nila. Ngayon panibagong role naman, pero ok naman sa akin.”

Don't be surprised if he shows up with dyed hair in future games. He clarified that there’s no order from management prohibiting him from doing so.

“Wala namang sinasabi yung management sa akin,” said Corpuz. “Binabalanse ko kasi muna lahat kaya hindi pa ako nagkulay.”