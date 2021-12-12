LA Tenorio’s Nike shoe haul includes coveted Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’

“JUST IN time for the PBA Governors Cup,” wrote LA Tenorio on Instagram. And right on time for Christmas, too.

Amid a cheerful Christmas tree setup, the Tinyente showed off his latest Nike haul, which includes one of the most coveted shoes of the holiday season, the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’.

The shoe dropped just yesterday, and retails for P10,995, with limited stocks available in Jordan Manila, Nike MOA, Glorietta 4, Trinoma, SM North Edsa, UP Town Center, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Bay, and Ayala Cebu, according to a post from Nike Park Access.

Titan is also carrying the shoe, with Jamie Malonzo and Coach Jeff Cariaso among the personalities modeling it on the Titan Instagram feed.

“Limited pairs" will be available in Titan’s stores, with “store visit appointments” to be prioritized.

Air Jordan 11 'Cool Grey', P10,995









The ‘Cool Grey’ was first released in 2001, and is considered one of the most popular colorways of an already highly coveted AJ silhouette. It isn’t hard to see why — its cool minimalism set the tone for more shoes to come, and paved the way for Cool Greys for the AJ9, AJ3, and AJ4.

Other shoes spotted in LA’s Christmas haul include the Zoom Freak 3 ‘Bred’, the Nike Dunk Low ‘Halloween’, and the very shiny Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Patent Bred’.

