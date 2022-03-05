Sneaker Spotting

Snakeskin-style Converse x Tyler, The Creator collab drops today for P5,990

by Lio Mangubat
6 hours ago
PHOTO: Converse

A NEW Converse x Tyler, The Creator collab is definitely “scaling” to new heights.

In the latest collaboration between the shoe brand and the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s streetwear venture Golf Wang, the iconic Chuck 70 Low is decked in a snakeskin-like print for a luxe, premium effect.

The sneakers, officially called the Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python, will come in two vibrant colorways of pink and blue.

    Complementing the snakeskin leather print is a translucent sole. True to Tyler, The Creator’s stance on merch, there’s no branding on the outside of the shoe, with just a Golf Wang logo on the insole.

    In the Philippines, it drops today, March 4, 2022, exclusively in Converse Glorietta and Converse Rockwell. A representative of the Converse PH Viber community confirmed its price as P5,990.

    PHOTO: Converse

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
