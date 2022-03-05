Snakeskin-style Converse x Tyler, The Creator collab drops today for P5,990

A NEW Converse x Tyler, The Creator collab is definitely “scaling” to new heights.

In the latest collaboration between the shoe brand and the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s streetwear venture Golf Wang, the iconic Chuck 70 Low is decked in a snakeskin-like print for a luxe, premium effect.

The sneakers, officially called the Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python, will come in two vibrant colorways of pink and blue.

Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python, P5,990

Complementing the snakeskin leather print is a translucent sole. True to Tyler, The Creator’s stance on merch, there’s no branding on the outside of the shoe, with just a Golf Wang logo on the insole.

In the Philippines, it drops today, March 4, 2022, exclusively in Converse Glorietta and Converse Rockwell. A representative of the Converse PH Viber community confirmed its price as P5,990.

