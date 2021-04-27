Celebrate Bulls, Lakers history with these P4,590 Converse hi-tops

THE CHINATOWN Market x Converse four-pack has just dropped, and Lakers or Bulls fans looking for a colorful nod to franchise history should consider taking a look.
The Converse collab with the famed streetwear brand cloaks a Chuck 70 in two team colors.
The Lakers version takes its design from the 2002 Jeff Hamilton championship jacket that celebrated LA’s three-peat, with a jet black skyline (and palm trees!) framed against a light blue skyline. Bold graphics dot the uppers. If the Lakers logo on the right heel doesn’t give it away, the ‘Three In A Row’ slug printed on the left heel will let other people know exactly what this shoe is talking about.
The Bulls version applies the same concept to the Chuck 70, but in somber franchise red. Also based on a Jeff Hamilton championship jacket, this pair commemorates Jordan and co.’s second three-peat. The dates are bigger and bolder, but while the design remains largely the same, the darker color scheme makes it a more serious alternative to its Lakers counterpart.
Both are available in Titan for P4,590. Tap here for the Lakers colorway, or tap here for the Bulls colorway.
Also part of the Chinatown Market x Converse collab are Lakers and Bulls versions of the Pro Leather. These one are slightly more expensive at P5,190.
