LeBron James inspired Conor McGregor to spend money on his health

As Conor McGregor seeks to reclaim his former glory in mixed martial arts, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion has gotten life lessons from an unlikely source: NBA superstar LeBron James.

The ex-featherweight and lightweight titleholder revealed in a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani that an article about LeBron served as a wake-up call for him, particularly how his basketball counterpart has invested in taking care of his body throughout a 17-year professional run.

"I read something about LeBron James a while back, about maybe a year ago, that he spent $1.5 million annually on his health," Conor shared. "His everything, his nutrition, his training, his everything. And I spent nothing."

He compared the way he used to splurge on unnecessary stuff to the 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward, who reportedly allocates seven figures a year just for his physical well-being.

The Notorious said, "I was like, 'That's not the way to do this.' But I drop money on a blatant car, or a watch, you know what I mean? I spend on myself, on my health and my fitness and that's helped me. Then you acquire more (money). You acquire even more then, when you're sharp and that's what I am now."

The 31-year-old Irishman is set for his return to the Octagon against Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 this upcoming weekend. If ever he gets his career back on track, he has the King as one of his influences to thank for.

Watch the whole interview here: