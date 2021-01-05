‘Best Adidas shoe of 2020’: Complex’s Riley Jones lauds Commonwealth collab

A SNEAKER collab between the Three Stripes and sneaker store Commonwealth has been granted a singular honor: a nod from Complex News Editor Riley Jones in his year-end “Editor’s Pick” sneaker list.

Commonwealth is a Virginia-based sneaker store that also has a local outpost here in Manila. It was founded by Fil-Am Omar Quiambao.

Jones had nothing but glowing words for the sneakers. They are, he wrote, “in my opinion, the best adidas shoe of 2020 and perhaps the best collaboration of the store's 16-year run.”





Continue reading below ↓

The editor continued: “The adidas Response CL also achieves the difficult task of communicating retro design language on a brand-new model.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In his personal list, he also tipped his sneakerhead hat to the Patta x New Balance 920, the Nike Dunk Low ‘Champ Colors’, the Nike Air Max 90 ‘Infrared’, and the Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red.’

Continue reading below ↓

Take note that this is Jones’ personal list. Complex also had its official list of 2020’s Best Sneakers, with the Off White x Air Jordan 5 taking the top spot. (The highest ranking adidas on the list was the very odd Yeezy Foam RNNR.) Complex also came out with a list of The Best New Sneakers of 2020, celebrating the year’s greatest new silhouettes. Number one? The Yeezy Foam RNNR.

Continue reading below ↓

You can buy the Commonwealth x adidas Consortium Response CL for P7,500 in Commonwealth PH for P7,500.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.