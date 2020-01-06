Commonwealth's end-of-season sale offers select Nikes, adidas Consortiums at 40% off

JUST when you thought your wallet was safe after an inferno of holiday spending, here comes Commonwealth with its twice-a-year end-of-season sale.

They're offering up to 40% on selections from brands like Stussy, Carhartt WIP, maharishi, Undercover, A.P.C., nanamica, Wacko Maria, Vans Vault, Nike, adidas Consortium and more. Some of the selections are only online, so it's best to check them out on the Commonwealth site.

We spotted a Nike Air Max 270 in ‘Light Orewood Brown’ colorway for just P4,587.

Browsing the 'Sale' category of their website, we also spotted the snazzy gray-and-white adidas Consortium Deerupt for P5,340 (down from P8,000), as well as other kicks from the Consortium line of collabs, like the Bristol Studio Crazy BYW 2 and the minimalist Have A Good Time Superstar 80s. (That last one is already 50% off.)

Looking for jackets in the nippy post-holiday weather? This psychedelic Carhartt hoodie has got you covered. It's 20% off, and available for just P4,800.





The best thing about the sale is that goes on for almost the entire month, up to January 26. Head over to their website to order online.



