CJ Perez followed the cardinal rule of suits: Only button the top button

Yesterday was a big night for Columbian Dyip’s CJ Perez.

He cleaned up at the 44th Leos, leaving the arena with the much-coveted Rookie of the Year nod. He was also selected for spots in the First Mythical Team and All-Defensive Team.

Perez also stood out in the Smart Coliseum Arena by being far and away the best-dressed guy in the room.

He wore a dark blue blazer over an all-black fit.

Best of all, he never once violated the number one commandment of wearing a suit: Only button the top button. Every time he stood up to accept an award, he locked his blazer in the right way.

Suits just aren’t designed to look good with the bottom button fastened. It’s there for tradition — as homage to the horse-riding gentlemen who once wore it.

We're not surprised at Perez's fit. He's always had his own sense of style. Remember his plaid number when he was announced as the number one draft pick back in the 2018 PBA Draft?

Even in everyday life, he always bring his style A-game.

Now in his second season in the pro leagues, Perez is raring to get into action. “Nadadagdagan yung gutom ko sa larong basketball,” Perez told Spin.ph after the awarding.