Remember those NBA City Edition jerseys? Now there are caps, too

Whatever your take on the loud logotypes and bold colors of this year's NBA City Edition jerseys, it's undeniable that some of those designs would look great as headgear.

Take the Brooklyn Nets' cap. That 'Bed-Stuy' mark and the colorful pattern on the brim is the right mix of loud and understated.

Or how about all that gold on the Raps?

And speaking of gold...

They're available in the Philippines now, thanks to New Era Caps PH. Unfortunately, not all team caps are on sale. Here's the complete list from their online store. (Take note that the 9FIFTY is a classic cap with a flat brim, while the 9TWENTY has a precurved visor. The 9TWENTY is also a bit cheaper.)

Boston Celtics NBA City Series Kelly Green 9FIFTY Cap, P2,195

Brooklyn Nets NBA City Series White 9TWENTY Cap, P1,995

Denver Nuggets NBA City Series Black 9TWENTY Cap, P1,995

Golden State Warriors NBA City Series Black 9FIFTY Cap, P2,195

Golden State Warriors NBA City Series Black 9TWENTY Cap, P1,995

Los Angeles Lakers NBA City Series Yellow 9FIFTY Cap, P2,195

Toronto Raptors NBA City Series Black 9FIFTY Cap, P2,195

Toronto Raptors NBA City Series Black 9TWENTY Cap, 1,995

Check them out at New Era Cap's PH online store. You can also check out a list of their branches here.