Nike’s hands-free shoe tech now in a Chuck Taylor All Star, out now for P5,149

NIKE developed FlyEase — tech built onto the heel of your shoe that allows you to slip into your kicks without using your hands — as a way to help disabled people wear shoes.

Not to mention: It also looks extremely cool.

Now, just like it did with the Air Max 90 and the Air Jordan 1, Nike put FlyEase tech into another classic silhouette, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star — a shoe the brand slots into the “Mount Rushmore of footwear.” (Converse has been a part of Nike since the Swoosh purchased the company in 2003 for a little over $300 million.)

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase, P5,149

This version of the FlyEase features a flexible and collapsible cage, with a stretchy canvas collar to make entry even easier. It has two colorways.

"The FlyEase technology was considered in equal measure alongside the shoe’s visual heritage, preserving the shoe’s unmistakable profile and, at the same time, creating more opportunities for people of different abilities to wear it," Nike said in a statement.

It's now out in Converse Philippines, and the brand been promoting it on their social media pages with Pinoy singer/songwriter Adie.

On Zalora, it retails for P5,149. (Here's the link to the black colorway.) But it’s currently being sold at a 13 percent discount, so it's now just P4,479.

