This sneakerhead had his whole wedding crew wear Air Jordans 

RINGS on their fingers, Js on their feet.

This couple took their relationship — as well as their fits — to the next level by sporting Js on their feet. Air Jordans weren't just required wearing for the bride and groom, but for most of the entourage, as well.





"Naisip naming gawin 'yung concept to wear Jordans dahil sa hilig namin sa sapatos. Matagal na naming plano ang sneaker wedding because [for us], masyado nang common ang formal wear and we wanted to be unique and memorable," Christian Miranda, the groom from Tarlac City, told SPIN Life.

The 25-year-old has long been a sneakerhead himself. He owns an online shoe store called Sneaky X PH, where he sells AJs and other grails.

His wedding even helped bring in some new business. "One year before the wedding, matagal na naming sinasabi sa mga friends and family na ang attire is Jordans/Sneakers. They don't have a choice dahil nagbebenta ako ng Jordans. napilitan silang bumili para may magamit sa wedding day namin," he recalled with a laugh.

The sneakers complemented the traditional suit and gown affair, creating the newlyweds' dream wedding. During the program proper, Miranda and his bride even wore Jordan mids.

The wedding took place last January 24, at the San Sebastian Church in Tarlac City.

Rest assured, according to Miranda, safety protocols were strictly imposed during the ceremony. Guests only removed their masks during the photoshoot.