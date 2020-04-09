How to take care of your mental health during the pandemic, according to Chris Ross

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

WHILE alarming to the physical health of people on a global scale, the coronavirus pandemic has also inflicted anxiety-inducing threats and fears to everyone, especially to the ones who struggle to cope with the rapid, uncontrollable shifting of a world they thought they knew.

For some, social distancing meant isolation — a threat to their mental and emotional well-being. For some who are separated from their loved ones, feelings of grief and uncertainty lie ahead. And for health workers, more than the physical exhaustion from manning the frontlines for long hours a day, emotional stress also takes its toll.

Here lies the question: What can we do for to sustain our own mental health in this difficult time?

San Miguel Beer veteran guard and mental health advocate Chris Ross says that this is the time to look after your friends, whether through online apps or phone calls.

“This mental health issue is very serious. The whole world is on quarantine. Who knows how long this thing is going to last? Make sure to check up on as many people as possible. Make sure they’re safe and healthy,” Ross told SPIN Life.

The 6-foot-1 Filipino-American playmaker, who is a known advocate for mental health, also said that no matter how much he misses the courts, there are more important things to consider in this time of pandemic.

“Sports don’t really matter in a time like this when lives are on the line," he said. "[Focus] on life in general. Do what you can to check up on people. It’s also a difficult time for me because I’m far away from my family, who are all based in Texas, but I’m just doing what I can with what I have, trying to help as many people as possible.”

Ross also encourages the PBA fans and supporters to do workouts and exercises at home to keep themselves fit and busy while in a lockdown, and at least do their parts to flatten the curve.

“Just try to stay active as you can. Get a sweat in as much as possible, but don’t nurse yourself out too,” he said.

