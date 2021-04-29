How new 'plantito' Chris Newsome started growing his own spices

AMONG the long list of hobbies that blossomed over the long quarantine, being an ultimate 'plantito' is Chris Newsome's favorite.

It was on April of last year — Earth Day, to be exact — that the Meralco Bolts guard discovered he has a green thumb.

Now, he grows his own spices that he uses for his lockdown cooking.

"Me and my girlfriend started this project as an experiment, just started with us getting seeds from a local market. We germinated about 25 seeds at the start and probably have around 10 of those seeds we've actually nurtured and kept until today," he told SPIN Life.

The Fil-Am hooper has always liked his meals to be on the savory side. His transition to being a plantito helped him cultivate his own spices. Among them? A nice clutch of siling labuyo.

"I love spicy food so this is perfect for me, cause I can actually use or eat what the plant produces," he said.

More than the health benefits of having a constant supply of greens and spices, the 30-year-old also got hooked into the discipline of being a plant parent.

"This has been a good hobby for me because it helps me put things into perspective. It helps me cherish the simple things and reminds me that everyday is an opportunity to grow," Newsome shared.

His most favorite part of the process? Dealing with the greenery's demands.

With some trial-and-error, Chris has mastered the art of gauging the different kinds of care his plants need.

"The most enjoyable part is learning how they communicate. They can tell you when thet need water or even more sunlight. And when you get it right, magic is just waiting to happen. They will flourish," he said.

As the hobby required a great amount of patience, he was able to reflect on the similar experience of being a plantito to his way of living and thinking.

"The same is actually applicable to every single human being, we just have to be aware of how we nourish ourselves and we will be able to accomplish anything we put our minds into. It's about growing little by little everyday," Newsome said.

