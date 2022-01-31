Look at the detail in Adidas Trae Young 1 'CNY', out now for P6,500

RICH, Chinese-inspired touches decorate the uppers of the newest, wildest colorway of Trae Young 1, released by adidas Philippines locally on the eve of lunar new year.

The character for yin, the tiger in the twelve earthly branches of the traditional Chinese calendar — a perfect symbol for our new Year of the Tiger — is printed on the tongue and heel. Blue dominates, with touches of red, atop the Boost and Lightstrike base.





Continue reading below ↓





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓

It’s now out in adidas for P6,500.

Adidas also has the UltraBoost 21 “CNY” for P9,500 on its online store. The shoe boasts meticulous detailing across its uppers, as well as scarlet accents throughout.





Joining the Trae Young 1 "CNY" in the signature shoe department, the Dame 8 “Made In China” is also up in the adidas store.

Continue reading below ↓





MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Other Chinese New Year sneakers out for 2022

Of course, other popular sneaker lines have released their CNY-themed editions in time for the holiday. We’re keeping tabs on any of these if they get their own local drops.

This Air Jordan 1 Low takes the “year of the tiger” theme quite literally, with tiger stripes all the way across its luxurious uppers. Only 5,000 pairs will be released worldwide.

Continue reading below ↓

The Air Jordan 6 Low, meanwhile, keeps things subtle with gold and jade touches.

Continue reading below ↓

The Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Tiger” is only available in kids’ sizes, it’s got a snazzy suede base and tiger stripes across its rear panels. There’s even one golden stripe across the Swoosh mark.

The Nike Air Force 1 “Year of the Tiger”, meanwhile, goes the playful route with vibrant colors (and a tiger-striped Swoosh) overlaid on a pristine white canvas base.

Continue reading below ↓

The adidas Ozweego “CNY Year of the Tiger” gets some very rich detailing across its uppers, including what seems to be embossed patterns and careful stitching.

Continue reading below ↓

The New Balance 237 “AS Roma Lunar New Year” partnered with Italian football club AS Roma honors both the holiday and the team with the squad’s wolf logo and a golden tiger on the insoles.

New Balance’s new XC-72 also gets its own tiger-striped CNY edition.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.