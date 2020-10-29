Check out these sleek ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’ Nike customs

LEAGUE of Legends is going all out with Wild Rift.

For the much-anticipated regional rollout of the beta versions, League of Legends devs have commissioned Nike customs inspired by the mobile game.

The base for these customs is an all-white Nike Air Force 1 — a minimalist sneaker that serves as the perfect canvas.





Continue reading below ↓

The designer? Mark Ong, a.k.a. SBTG, a Singapore-based designer whose signature mark is a camo print on the Nike Swoosh.

“[T]he beautifully embroidered energetic pattern on the Air Force 1 swoosh features a tiger camouflage which the SBTG team has been painting for more than a decade, now in the game’s official colors,” said Ong, who also goes by the name Mr. Sabotage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The team also removed the Nike signature tongue tags and replaced them with the Wild Rift logo.

These kicks are not for sale. They’re one-off, limited edition customs that Riot Games gifted to the players and influencers across the region. You can see their names embroidered in gold around the heel.





Continue reading below ↓

Riot Games also emphasized that this is not an official partnership with Nike.