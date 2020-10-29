Check out these sleek ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’ Nike customs

LEAGUE of Legends is going all out with Wild Rift.
For the much-anticipated regional rollout of the beta versions, League of Legends devs have commissioned Nike customs inspired by the mobile game.
The base for these customs is an all-white Nike Air Force 1 — a minimalist sneaker that serves as the perfect canvas.
The designer? Mark Ong, a.k.a. SBTG, a Singapore-based designer whose signature mark is a camo print on the Nike Swoosh.
“[T]he beautifully embroidered energetic pattern on the Air Force 1 swoosh features a tiger camouflage which the SBTG team has been painting for more than a decade, now in the game’s official colors,” said Ong, who also goes by the name Mr. Sabotage.
The team also removed the Nike signature tongue tags and replaced them with the Wild Rift logo.
These kicks are not for sale. They’re one-off, limited edition customs that Riot Games gifted to the players and influencers across the region. You can see their names embroidered in gold around the heel.
Riot Games also emphasized that this is not an official partnership with Nike.
