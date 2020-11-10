Video game shoes now real: Check out Adidas Originals x Spider-Man: Miles Morales

DAYS after the release of the PlayStation video game, adidas has announced that the virtual kicks worn by the main character of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will now be a real pair you can buy.

The adidas Originals x Spider-Man: Miles Morales decks the Superstar in a vibrant red upper with black accents, reminiscent of Miles Morales’ superhero costume. In addition, there will be a Spider-Man web print on the heel tab and a PlayStation tag on the laces.

They will come in both low and high cut variants. (In the game, you unlock the two separately; the high-cut Pro Model comes with another superhero suit you can pick up within the game.)

The shoes will drop on November 19 on adidas.com and in select retail stores in the US, Canada, and Asia-Pacific. No price has been announced.

Adidas is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Superstar this year, and it’s been rolling out a whole slew of collaborations to celebrate the legendary silhouette. Aside from this partnership with Marvel Games, there have been collabs with artist Jonah Hill, YouTuber Ninja, and even Pinoy artist Quiccs.

