Canada-based sneaker artist (and super fan) gifts Pacquiao with custom Anta Klay 3s

AT A Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League event for its Canada-based fans at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary, Alberta, league founder Manny Pacquiao got a welcome surprise: an unforgettable gift from a sneaker artist fan.

The league was in town for an exhibition match between Team Pacquiao (consisting of the MPBL All-Stars, plus Pacquiao himself) and Casem Calgary last December 27. TheBroCustom, a Canada-based Pinoy sneaker artist, gifted the boxer-politician with a “Pacman” custom of Anta Klay 3.

The pair featured a red and blue colorway with painted artwork of Pacman with two of his favorite sports: boxing on the right shoe, and wearing a basketball jersey on the left. The sneaker also had a Philippine flag and Canada flag on its heels to commemorate the event.



“Late November nalaman ko na pupunta ‘yung MPBL dito sa Canada, kaya nagka-idea ako na pwede kong bigyan si Senator ng custom shoes," Marci Lucero, the man behind TheBroCustom, told SPIN Life. "Nagpatulong ako sa isa kong naging client na related sa MPBL para malaman ‘yung shoe brand and shoe size niya."

Pacman celebrated his 41st birthday on December 17.

“In-assist din kami ni Emmerson Oreta, [MPBL League Head of Operations], para i-abot kay Senator Manny Pacquiao personally ‘yung shoes,” he said.

Lucero also shared that he also made Oreta an MPBL concept pair of his own, featuring all the league’s team logos.

