Chavit Singson raffles off 24 pairs of AJs in livestreamed bday celebration

WHAT TO do when you hit your 81st birthday? Why, fly to Korea, buy 24 pairs of Air Jordans, and give them away in a livestreamed raffle, of course.

Oh, and throw in extra millions in cash giveaways, while you’re at it.

Narvacan mayor Chavit Singson revealed yesterday that he had flown to South Korea to pick up pairs of AJs that he’d be giving away in a June 21 online raffle for subscribers of his official YouTube channel.

“Magbibigay tayo ng dalawang dosenang Air Jordan, at marami pang iba,” promised the former governor.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chavit's birthday giveaway includes sizable cash prizes

Earlier today, he revealed the “marami pang iba” — 200 winners will receive P5,000 each, for a total of P1 million in cash giveaways. And then, 30 minutes into the livestream, which commenced at 7:30 p.m. today, June 21, Singson revealed that he would give away extra prizes.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"First prize, P100,000, second prize is P60,000, third prize is P30,000, aside from lahat yung isang milyon. Now, meron tayong ipamimigay na, nag-umpisa yan sa 24 pieces na Air Jordan. Pero pag dumami nang dumami 'to, magdadagdag ako ng another P1 million," he said.

As of posting, the livestream currently has around 17,000 live viewers on Facebook.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.