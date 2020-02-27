Sneaker Spotting

Basketball and running shoes at 50% off? Capital has a shoe sale until March 1

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago

IN today's helpful "ubos-sweldo" bulletin, sneaker store Capital is offering deep discounts to ring in the brand-new month of March.

You can click here for a list of all shoes that are discounted at 25%. But here are a few of our picks.

If you've been salivating over a pair of LeBron 17s, for example, they're now just P7,421.25, down from the usual price of P9,895.


The crazy Jordan Why Not Zero.3 (GS) is now more wallet-friendly at P3,446.25, instead of P4,595.


If you're looking for an excuse to get back into long weekend runs, the Nike React Infinity Run FK is just P6,071.25, which is a hefty cut from its original P8,095.


On the adidas side of things, you've the futurist, angular Dame 6 GCA at just P4,500.


If you're craving Hardens? Stepbacks in a variety of colorways are now just P3,525.


If you're looking for even more savings, check out this page for a list of shoes that are at 50% off.

There's Nite Joggers in white, Nite Joggers in black, and Nite Joggers in blue, down to just P3,750.


There's the New Balance X-Racer (Hybridize 2.0) for P2,497.50.


There's even the Puma Thunder Fashion 2.0, with a slim price (P3,315) that's in stark contrast to its beefy, bulky, and very stylish silhouette.


Click here to go to Capital and check out all their offerings.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
