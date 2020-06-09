Starting June 10, it’s ‘buy two, get two free’ on all shoes in Nike Factory Store

ATTENTION, sneakerheads.

This is one deal that you’re not going to want to pass up.

On its Viber community page and website, outlet chain Nike Factory Store has just announced a ‘buy two, get two’ sale for all its items starting tomorrow all the way up to June 17.

PHOTO: NFS PH Viber Community

And by all items, that means shoes, too.

A couple of items they’ve been promoting on their Instagram page have been running shoes like the Nike Free Type 3.0 and the Nike Zoom Fly, as well as baller kicks like the Nike Air Vapormax 2019.

Here’s how the promo works. You’ll of course need to grab two regular-priced items, and then you can select two other items for free. When you get to the cashier, you’ll need to pay for the two highest-priced items on your cart, and the other two will be completely free.

Take note, too, of the adjusted opening hours of their four nationwide branches:

North Luzon

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Caltex NLEX Southbound (San Fernando)

South Luzon

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Shell SLEX Northbound (Mamplasan)

Paseo de Santa Rosa, Greenfield City (Laguna)

Visayas

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, MEPZ 2 (Cebu)

